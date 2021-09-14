ROMP kicking off Wednesday
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The ROMP music festival kicks off Wednesday.
RVs will soon be rolling into town. They’ll be staging them at Reid Orchard starting at 10 Tuesday.
The gates to find a spot at Yellow Creek Park will open at 10 Wednesday morning and music starts at 7 p.m.
Organizers are requiring attendees to get vaccinated, or they’ll have to test negative within 72 hours of attending.
