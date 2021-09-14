Birthday Club
ROMP kicking off Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The ROMP music festival kicks off Wednesday.

RVs will soon be rolling into town. They’ll be staging them at Reid Orchard starting at 10 Tuesday.

The gates to find a spot at Yellow Creek Park will open at 10 Wednesday morning and music starts at 7 p.m.

Organizers are requiring attendees to get vaccinated, or they’ll have to test negative within 72 hours of attending.

ROMP kicking off Wednesday
National Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday
