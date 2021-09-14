Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating after shots were fired into empty car in Tell City

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for the person who fired shots into an empty car in Tell City.

Officers say no one was inside so no one was hurt.

Police say it happened between 4 and 4:30 Monday afternoon on 20th Street.

They’re asking for more information.

Contact them or their tip line if you know anything about the case.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
Osborne Wright
Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Indiana COVID-19
Vanderburgh Co. Board of Health puts out ‘call to action’ to get vaccinated

Latest News

Paving work set for on & off-ramps at Hucks in Beaver Dam
National Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday.
National Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Man killed in Evansville shooting
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/14
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines