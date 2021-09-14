Police investigating after shots were fired into empty car in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for the person who fired shots into an empty car in Tell City.

Officers say no one was inside so no one was hurt.

Police say it happened between 4 and 4:30 Monday afternoon on 20th Street.

They’re asking for more information.

Contact them or their tip line if you know anything about the case.

