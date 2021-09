OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be milling and paving the on and off-ramps at Hucks near Beaver Dam in Ohio County.

Crews will start working at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The ramps will remain open for traffic and flaggers will be used for traffic control.

Work is expected to be done Thursday morning.

