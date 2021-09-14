Officials announce new Indiana task force to help renters in new homes

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana just announced a new task force will be helping renters in their new homes.

State leaders say it is especially important now because of the Covid eviction moratorium expiring earlier this month. Monday’s order helps people already in the eviction process.

Officials say the task force was created to get Emergency Rental assistance funds to landlords and tenants sooner.

Officials also say the task force is in the testing phase and if it is successful, the ‘pre-eviction diversion program’ could become permanent.

