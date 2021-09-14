Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville area non-profit organization is scheduled to hit the ground running in trying to help those in need.

Foster in the U.S. is hosting a 5k Halloween Fun Run/Walk on Saturday Oct. 16. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will also feature board games, trick or treating, and a costume contest.

“Halloween is fun,” Madeline Smith, the non-profit’s treasurer, said. “We wanted it to be where you are helping a good cause, but you are enjoying yourself. You know you are there. You are opening yourself up to kids. It is kid friendly. We are all about the kids and the youth.”

The proceeds of the event will all go towards the construction of the new home that the group secured earlier in the spring. The home is located on East Columbia St., and it will house a handful of fostered youth ages 18-24 when it opens.

“There is lots of stuff we still need,” Smith said.

The executive director of Foster in the U.S., Jessica Angelique, said the group needs $75,000 to finish the home.

“We need four main things right now,” Smith said. “We need fencing. We need concrete. We need installation as well as a large storage unit.”

Angelique expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to helping construct and donate materials to the house.

“I wanted to say thank you to Cook Air, the Cook Foundation, J.E. Shekell, and Home Depot,” Angelique said. “They have all donated a large portion of what we needed in the home.”

As the group continues to work on the readying the house, Angelique said the support of the Evansville community has been overwhelming.

“They’re really the reason this has come as far as it has as it has,” Angelique said.

The group is currently planning an online auction event in November as well.

Click here to sign up for the 5k race.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Name of man killed in morning shooting released, two arrested on drug charges
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
Katie Ernst and her late boyfriend Tony Douglas, who passed away in August due to complications...
Tell City woman loses boyfriend and mother to COVID-19
Osborne Wright
Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight

Latest News

Women file lawsuit against former Webster Co. Deputy
Women file lawsuit against former Webster Co. Deputy
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival to celebrate 100th year
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival to celebrate 100th year
Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run
Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run
Richard Rutherford
South Spencer School Board votes not to renew superintendent’s contract