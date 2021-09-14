Non-profit hosting Halloween 5k run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville area non-profit organization is scheduled to hit the ground running in trying to help those in need.

Foster in the U.S. is hosting a 5k Halloween Fun Run/Walk on Saturday Oct. 16. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will also feature board games, trick or treating, and a costume contest.

“Halloween is fun,” Madeline Smith, the non-profit’s treasurer, said. “We wanted it to be where you are helping a good cause, but you are enjoying yourself. You know you are there. You are opening yourself up to kids. It is kid friendly. We are all about the kids and the youth.”

The proceeds of the event will all go towards the construction of the new home that the group secured earlier in the spring. The home is located on East Columbia St., and it will house a handful of fostered youth ages 18-24 when it opens.

“There is lots of stuff we still need,” Smith said.

The executive director of Foster in the U.S., Jessica Angelique, said the group needs $75,000 to finish the home.

“We need four main things right now,” Smith said. “We need fencing. We need concrete. We need installation as well as a large storage unit.”

Angelique expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to helping construct and donate materials to the house.

“I wanted to say thank you to Cook Air, the Cook Foundation, J.E. Shekell, and Home Depot,” Angelique said. “They have all donated a large portion of what we needed in the home.”

As the group continues to work on the readying the house, Angelique said the support of the Evansville community has been overwhelming.

“They’re really the reason this has come as far as it has as it has,” Angelique said.

The group is currently planning an online auction event in November as well.

Click here to sign up for the 5k race.

