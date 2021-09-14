Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man killed in Evansville shooting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Evansville.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

That’s a few blocks south of Washington Avenue and east of Highway 41.

Police say a man died at the scene and several people were brought in for questioning.

We’re checking in with police as the morning continues for more information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
Osborne Wright
Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Indiana COVID-19
Vanderburgh Co. Board of Health puts out ‘call to action’ to get vaccinated

Latest News

Paving work set for on & off-ramps at Hucks in Beaver Dam
National Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday.
National Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday
Police investigating after shots were fired into empty car in Tell City
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/14
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines