Man killed in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Evansville.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

That’s a few blocks south of Washington Avenue and east of Highway 41.

Police say a man died at the scene and several people were brought in for questioning.

We’re checking in with police as the morning continues for more information.

