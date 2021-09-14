Birthday Club
Man arrested after alleged domestic dispute and high speed chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is facing a long list of charges after a high speed chase Friday.

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they arrested 30-year-old Shawn Miller, of Boonville after he allegedly threatened his family and lead police on a high speed chase.

Shawn Miller
Shawn Miller(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Miller drove past deputies, and refused to stop. The chase lasted more than 30 minutes, and reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Miller is also accused of trying to hit a deputy who was putting out stop sticks.

Deputies also say they found four fully loaded guns in Miller’s car, multiple rifles, hypodermic syringes, vials containing unknown substances and prescription pill bottles. Miller is also facing charges from an earlier incident, including strangulation and battery.

Additional charges may be filed after the truck is fully processed.

Miller was eventually arrested on Weinbach Road in Evansville. Now, he faces at least a dozen felonies.

