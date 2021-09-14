Kentucky State Police: Daviess Co. man charged with murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviees County man is being charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police say on August 26 around 8:15 a.m. they received a call from the Daviees County Sheriff’s Department requesting KSP to investigate a death.

Officials say troopers and detectives responded to the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, and found one deceased woman with a gunshot wound inside the house.

An autopsy later identified that woman as 23-year-old Hannah Fuller.

Officials say on Monday at 4:30 p.m. troopers and detectives found and arrested Joshua Fuller for murder - domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Joshua Fuller (Daviees County Detention Center)

KSP says a preliminary investigation shows Mr. Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife, Hannah Fuller, when she was shot.

Joshua Fuller is being held in the Daviees County Detention Center in Owensboro.

This investigation is on going.

