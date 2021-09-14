Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical...
A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit Monday that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

The state issued the order Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Evansville.
911 call in deadly shooting: Man tells dispatchers he shot someone
Osborne Wright
Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV
Coworking space for future entrepreneurs open in Evansville
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 10 new area COVID-19 deaths