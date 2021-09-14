Jasper man charged in child molesting case

JASPER, Ind. - Indiana State Police say they’ve made an arrest in a lengthy child molesting investigation.

They say it started in October of 2020 after allegations of improper sexual contact between an adult man and a girl under the age of 14.

Troopers say the investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Mauricio Bolanos.

He’s charged with with:

Child Molesting – level 3 felony

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor- level 5 felony

Bolanos was booked Monday. The jail website shows he was released on his own recognizance Tuesday at noon.

He’s due in court Oct. 26.

Mauricio Bolanos (Dubois Co. Jail)

