Jasper man charged in child molesting case
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. - Indiana State Police say they’ve made an arrest in a lengthy child molesting investigation.
They say it started in October of 2020 after allegations of improper sexual contact between an adult man and a girl under the age of 14.
Troopers say the investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Mauricio Bolanos.
He’s charged with with:
- Child Molesting – level 3 felony
- Sexual Misconduct with a Minor- level 5 felony
Bolanos was booked Monday. The jail website shows he was released on his own recognizance Tuesday at noon.
He’s due in court Oct. 26.
