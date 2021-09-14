Birthday Club
Jasper man charged in child molesting case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. - Indiana State Police say they’ve made an arrest in a lengthy child molesting investigation.

They say it started in October of 2020 after allegations of improper sexual contact between an adult man and a girl under the age of 14. 

Troopers say the investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Mauricio Bolanos.

He’s charged with with:

  • Child Molesting – level 3 felony
  • Sexual Misconduct with a Minor- level 5 felony

Bolanos was booked Monday. The jail website shows he was released on his own recognizance Tuesday at noon.

He’s due in court Oct. 26.

Mauricio Bolanos
Mauricio Bolanos(Dubois Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

