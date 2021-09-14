Ind. reports 10 new area COVID-19 deaths

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 91 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 913,528 cases and 14,482 deaths.

The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh and Posey Counties, two in Perry County, and one in both Warrick and Pike Counties.

It shows 161 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 54 new cases in Warrick County, 45 new cases in Dubois County, 21 new cases in Pike County, 12 new cases in Gibson and Spencer Counties, eight new cases in Perry County, and seven new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 29,4557 cases, 433 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,481 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,377 cases, 174 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,428 cases, 50 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,495 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,977 cases, 104 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,092 cases, 34 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,984 cases, 38 deaths

