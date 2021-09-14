Birthday Club
WATCH: Funeral being held for Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military...
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.(Pharos Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) - Services will be held in northern Indiana for a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez’s funeral is Tuesday at Life Gate Church in Logansport with the burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

The 22-year-old Sanchez from Logansport died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan.

His body was returned Sunday to his hometown.

You can watch the funeral below.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

