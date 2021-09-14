Birthday Club
Family members hold car wash for Franklin St. gunshot victim

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of an Evansville gunshot victim is raising money for his medical expenses.

Police say 21-year-old Sammy Tuggers was shot outside of Sportsman’s bar earlier this month.

[Previous story: Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable]

Family members held a car wash at the V-F-W on Wabash Avenue.

They say each wash cost ten dollars.

Tuggers’ sister, Alyssa Lockridge, said she was grateful for how the community is helping her brother out.

Lockridge also says, “All the support and love that we’ve received at all is just phenomenal. It’s kind of overwhelming. People really do love Sammy, and we love that he is very loved and known in this community. It’s just a tragedy what happened.”

Family says they’re planning more fundraising events for him in the future. They also say Tuggers had another surgery this morning.

