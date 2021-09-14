Birthday Club
No injuries reported in Posey Co. fire

Crews called to fire a in Posey County Tuesday morning.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a fire in Posey County Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say that fire broke out at a modular home on Gregory Lane around 8 a.m.

That’s off Seibert Lane.

Officials tell us the two people at the home were outside when the fire broke out.

They say no injuries were reported.

The cause for the fire is still undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

