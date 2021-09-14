No injuries reported in Posey Co. fire

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a fire in Posey County Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say that fire broke out at a modular home on Gregory Lane around 8 a.m.

That’s off Seibert Lane.

Officials tell us the two people at the home were outside when the fire broke out.

They say no injuries were reported.

The cause for the fire is still undetermined.

