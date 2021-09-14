Deputies rescue lost hunter in the woods

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a lost hunter early Tuesday morning.

Officials say at around 5:40 a.m. deputies received information about a lost hunter near Old Chapel Cemetery Road. Deputies worked with dispatch to find a better location of the lost hunter, and looked with EMA members throughout the morning.

Officials also say the hunter had been in the woods since around 9 p.m. the night before. Dispatch and deputies were able to contact the lost hunter via cell phone to figure out where he was.

The lost hunter and his dog were found in good health at around 8:10 a.m.

