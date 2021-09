HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Henderson Kentucky at the 300 block of Alvasia.

Dispatch confirms the fire.

The caller reporting the fire smashed windows to see if anyone was inside. Dispatchers advised them to get away from the house.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is new information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.