Coworking space for future entrepreneurs open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coworking space for those looking to start their own business has opened in Evansville.

The ribbon was cut at The Foundry on Noth Main, welcoming future entrepreneurs a place to set up shop.

The Foundry is equipped with many of the tools needed to help start a business, including fast internet, other entrepreneurs to bounce ideas off of and free cold brew coffee on tap.

“Walk in and, you know, bring your computer and just start and see if your business is going to take off,” said Lisa Kelsey Moore, owner of the Foundry,

The business is open for daily drop-ins and businesses looking to set up office space.

