Business Hall of Fame Laureates announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College and Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana announced the Business Hall of Fame Laureates Tuesday.

Officials say those being inducted include Active Laureates, Harold Calloway and Susan Hardwick, and Historical Laureates, Willard Carpenter and Walter Koch. Criteria for selection includes business excellence, inspiring leadership and community involvement.

“The history lesson that we get when we learn about the accomplishments and who these people are help to inspire us to be better ourselves. And celebrate this wonderful community in which we live,” Junior Achievement of SW Indiana President, Marcia Forston says.

Officials say The Laureates will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame at a celebration breakfast December 2.

