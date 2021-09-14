Birthday Club
5 who arrived in Virginia from Afghanistan have measles

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials say five people who recently traveled to Virginia from Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles.

The cases are being reported in the wake of the U.S. halting in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees Friday after the discovery of a few measles cases.

Virginia health officials are working to identify and contact people who may have been exposed.

People may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and at an unidentified Richmond hospital.

Health officials are also working to identify exposures at Fort Pickett. That’s an Army National Guard base southwest of Richmond providing temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Most Americans were vaccinated against it as children.

