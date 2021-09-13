Birthday Club
Warm and mostly sunny Tuesday, rain likely Wednesday

9/13 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another warm and sunny day across the Tri-State. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, and we will remain warmer than average through the night, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° by Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies. Normally, our overnight lows would be in the upper 50s to low 60s this time of year.

Tuesday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 80s, but we will see a few more clouds, and there is a slight chance of rain, mainly later in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

The clouds and rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday night, but temperatures will remain mild in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday as that cold front moves through our region. One of those thunderstorms may be capable of producing a damaging wind gust, but our severe weather threat is low. Wednesday will also be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, the clouds will gradually begin to clear, and our temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 80s through the second half of this week and into the start of next week. However, we may still see some passing clouds and a few isolated showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas pass to our south.

