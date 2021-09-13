Birthday Club
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, who treated Siggi.

The same team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

