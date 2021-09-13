Vanderburgh Co. Board of Health puts out ‘call to action’ to get vaccinated

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Board members of the Vanderburgh County Health Department are calling on local governmental leaders, business leaders, and public to immediately act with them to help protect children, pregnant individuals, and all vulnerable individuals threatened by the rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in our community.

They say our regional hospitals and their essential staff are being overwhelmed with patients.

They released the following statistics.

● In Vanderburgh County, the lowest vaccination rates are in the younger age ranges:

12-15 years 2.8% 16-19 years 3.8% 20-24 years 5.4% 25-29 years. 5.5%

● Our local hospitalization numbers for COVID patients are the highest they have ever been.

● Out of 1,288 Hospital Admissions between August 1-August 22, 2021, 1,271 (98.6%) WERE NOT VACCINATED.

● Many young adults and children are testing positive and are being admitted to the hospital, some critically ill.

They ask everyone to join them to keep our children, pregnant women, and community safer by promoting that:

• Every eligible individual should be vaccinated

• All should mask responsibly, whether vaccinated or not, especially in schools and large gatherings

• Social distancing and hand washing should be practiced

“We can keep our children and community safer. They depend on us, and it is our responsibility to help protect them. The time is now,” said the release.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not yet released new numbers for Monday. They report a technical issue is causing a delay.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 29,019 cases, 425 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,358 cases, 122 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,189 cases, 173 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,373 cases, 48 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,453 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,897 cases, 103 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,056 cases, 33 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,929 cases, 36 deaths

