Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a toddler was hit by car.

It happened on Woodford Court around 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say the father of the two-year-old had already rushed the child to the hospital before they arrived.

They say the driver cooperated and agreed to a chemical test.

Police say the child was seriously hurt.

We’ll be checking in with police today to learn more.

