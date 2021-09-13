Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a toddler was hit by car.

It happened on Woodford Court around 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say the father of the two-year-old had already rushed the child to the hospital before they arrived.

They say the driver cooperated and agreed to a chemical test.

Police say the child was seriously hurt.

We’ll be checking in with police today to learn more.

