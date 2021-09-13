Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a toddler was hit by car.
It happened on Woodford Court around 5:35 p.m. Sunday.
Officers say the father of the two-year-old had already rushed the child to the hospital before they arrived.
They say the driver cooperated and agreed to a chemical test.
Police say the child was seriously hurt.
