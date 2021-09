SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office say a jury deliberated late into Friday night.

They say after four and half hours of deliberation, they found 36-year-old Matthew Hayko guilty of child molesting.

Officials say he faces a maximum of 12 years in prison. That hearing will be held at a later date.

