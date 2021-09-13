Birthday Club
‘Scooter Scramble’ set to help Youth Resources

Robert "Scooter" Tiemann
Robert "Scooter" Tiemann
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Scooter Scramble in memory of Robert “Scooter” Tiemann is happening Monday at Oak Meadow Country Club.

Scooter was a long-time volunteer for Youth Resources.

He founded the Scooter Scholarship fund to help kids pay registration fees to attend Youth Resources leadership conferences.

The scramble tries to keep his memory alive by raising money to continue helping kids attend these conferences.

Event organizers say they’ve helped 162 kids with their registration fees.

Scooter was also a former employee at WFIE. He ran camera, audio, master control, and also spent time as the Sunrise director.

He died at the age of 31 in 2013.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

