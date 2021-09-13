Otters finish season with 57th victory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a special at-bat by Boots Day to commemorate his retirement in the first inning, the Evansville Otters went on to win 3-1 over the Lake Erie Crushers Sunday to finish the season with their 57th victory.

Sunday started with some final special moments to celebrate Boots Day’s retirement, as he concluded an illustrious career of over 55 seasons in professional baseball.

Day delivered the Otters’ lineup card during the meeting at home plate with the umpires and Lake Erie’s manager Dan Rohn, but he was also announced as the Otters’ leadoff batter as the designated hitter.

To leadoff the bottom of the first, Day walked up to the plate with a helmet and bat to take an at-bat against Rohn on the mound. After working the count, Day hit the ball to the left side.

Day was then subbed for in the game and took his post in the Otters’ first base coaching box, receiving applause and a standing ovation from the teams and fans.

The at-bat was officially recorded in the game’s box score, as Day collected his first professional at-bat since 1980.

Following the moments of emotion and celebration, the game resumed.

The Crushers did score in the top of the first, getting a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Zach Racusin.

The Otters took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI double by Josh Allen.

Elijah MacNamee had an RBI double of his own in the bottom of the sixth to push Evansville to a 3-1 advantage and the eventual final score.

Evansville starter Tim Holdgrafer earned the win, allowing one run with six strikeouts in seven innings. Logan Sawyer earned his league-leading 25th save by closing out the ninth inning.

Lake Erie’s Paul Hall Jr., who subbed in for Rohn after the Day at-bat, took the loss. He gave up two earned runs with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

The Otters conclude their 2021 season with a 57-39 record, matching the franchise’s single-season wins record.

The Otters will be missing Frontier League postseason action for the first time since 2015 and will now look ahead to the 2022 championship season.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

