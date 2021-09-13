Newburgh teen surprised with drive-by birthday bash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - What was a lonely birthday for a Newburgh teen, turned into a special community celebration on Sunday.

Just a few days ago, a Facebook post grabbed the Newburgh community’s attention.

‘When he actually turned 18, a couple of people had COVID, or said they would come and then didn’t show,” Cedrick Brown, Ricky’s dad said. “He was kind of sad. So, my wife put it out there.”

And from there, the community couldn’t let that be how Ricky remembered his 18th birthday.

“Well it was very sad, I mean as you can imagine, anyone who celebrates their birthday alone and doesn’t have anyone to wish them a happy birthday is just very sad,” Misty Eilert, a community member said. “I think everyone in the community had the same reaction. There were over 200 people that commented wanting to send cards, wanting to send gifts, to help Ricky feel special. And in the end, it ended up happening because we’re here today.”

Joined by Newburgh police, fire and EMS, the community brought a birthday bash to him.

Ricky was showered with birthday cards, balloons and some very special gifts.

“I’m actually happy I got a bike now,” Ricky Brown said. “I can’t wait to try it out.”

“This is the way community should be when it’s reached out to,” Cedrick said. “It wasn’t asked for, but they offered up. It’s a good reason why we moved back to Newburgh after being away for seven years.”

So now, thanks to his friends in Newburgh, Ricky’s birthday wasn’t so bad after all.

“I want to say thanks to all my friends who came to see me and I hope you have a good day,” Ricky said.

