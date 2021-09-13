Birthday Club
National Guard expected Monday in Ohio Co., Ky

The Kentucky National Guard plans to expand its hospital support mission by activating 310...
The Kentucky National Guard plans to expand its hospital support mission by activating 310 additional Guard members in non-clinical logistical roles to 21 more hospitals across the Commonwealth amid the COVID-19 surge, beginning September 13th, 2021.(Ky National Guard)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky National Guard members are expected to arrive Monday afternoon in Ohio County.

Last week, the governor assigned them to help workers at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford.

Officials say they are swamped.

We’re told the guard members will work out of a mobile triage space outside the hospital.

They will be doing tasks such as transferring minor lab tests back and forth, answering phones, and registering patients.

Hospital officials say the guardsmen will start work Tuesday, and will stay for a maximum of two weeks.

