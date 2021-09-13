National Guard expected Monday in Ohio Co., Ky

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky National Guard members are expected to arrive Monday afternoon in Ohio County.

Last week, the governor assigned them to help workers at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford.

Officials say they are swamped.

We’re told the guard members will work out of a mobile triage space outside the hospital.

They will be doing tasks such as transferring minor lab tests back and forth, answering phones, and registering patients.

Hospital officials say the guardsmen will start work Tuesday, and will stay for a maximum of two weeks.

