Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Biden heads west to tour areas ravaged by wildfires and to also help boost democratic Governor Gavin Newsom before a recall election on Tuesday.

And nearly two dozen National Guard troops are being deployed to a hospital in Ohio County. Governor Andy Beshear ordered the move a COVID cases climb.

Plus, Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say it’s expected to track just from northeast Mexico and into Texas through early this week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Dispatch: Crews called to report of boat sinking in Ohio River
Former Spencer Co. trustee, clerk facing theft, official misconduct charges
Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.
Huntingburg crash
ISP: Teen killed in Dubois Co. crash

Latest News

Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
Newburgh teen surprised with drive-by birthday bash
Newburgh teen surprised with drive-by birthday bash
Former Spencer Co. trustee, clerk facing theft, official misconduct charges
Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.
Newburgh teen surprised with drive-by birthday bash
Newburgh teen surprised with drive-by birthday bash