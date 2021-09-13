Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Biden heads west to tour areas ravaged by wildfires and to also help boost democratic Governor Gavin Newsom before a recall election on Tuesday.

And nearly two dozen National Guard troops are being deployed to a hospital in Ohio County. Governor Andy Beshear ordered the move a COVID cases climb.

Plus, Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say it’s expected to track just from northeast Mexico and into Texas through early this week.

