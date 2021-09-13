Memorial Hospital postponing some surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Memorial Hospital in Jasper say they are postponing non-urgent surgeries where the patient needs to stay overnight.

They say it’s a case by case basis, but is necessary because of the strain coronavirus cases are putting on the hospital.

Late last week, their COVID hospitalization numbers showed 30 patients, two of whom were vaccinated. Of those, officials say 15 were in the ICU, and eight were on ventilators.

Brady Williams spoke with hospital officials. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

