Man accused of firing gun in residential area during fight

Osborne Wright
Osborne Wright(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say they were called to reports of shots fired.

It happened late Sunday night on Danville Drive, which is a mobile home park off Wimberg Road.

Deputies say they found Osborne Wright in the area. They say he was argumentative and would not follow commands.

A woman told deputies she was in a fight with Wright, and he hit her in the face with a gun.

They say she had marks, and part of her tooth was knocked out.

She says Wright then went back to his property and fired a gun.

Deputies say she showed them surveillance video of the incident.

They say Wright’s story changed several times about whether he had a handgun.

Deputies say he claims he didn’t fire a gun, but lit some fireworks.

With the help of a K9, they say they found a handgun in the area where they found Wright.

Deputies say he doesn’t have a license for it.

His charges include battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and possession of a handgun without a license.

