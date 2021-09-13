Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hot & Breezy

Storms on Wednesday
9/10 14 First Alert 4pm
9/10 14 First Alert 4pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain well above normal this week. Mostly sunny skies as high temps remain in the upper 80s behind southwesterly winds. Tonight, mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 80s. Southwest winds gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour during the afternoon. A cold front will approach Tuesday night sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temps will drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary storm threat. High temps will drop into the lower 80s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas are scheduled to remain south of the area as the storm weakens.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Dispatch: Crews called to report of boat sinking in Ohio River
Former Spencer Co. trustee, clerk facing theft, official misconduct charges
Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.
Huntingburg crash
ISP: Teen killed in Dubois Co. crash

Latest News

9/10 14 First Alert 4pm
Warm and sunny Monday, rain returns midweek
14 First Alert 9/12 at 5pm
14 First Alert 9/12 at 5pm
14 First Alert 9/12 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/12 at 10pm
9/10 14 First Alert 4pm
Sunny, hot and breezy Sunday