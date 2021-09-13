Hot & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain well above normal this week. Mostly sunny skies as high temps remain in the upper 80s behind southwesterly winds. Tonight, mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 80s. Southwest winds gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour during the afternoon. A cold front will approach Tuesday night sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temps will drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary storm threat. High temps will drop into the lower 80s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas are scheduled to remain south of the area as the storm weakens.

