Hopkins Co: Seven weekend COVID-19 deaths

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County health officials reported seven COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

“The first thing we need to do is send our condolences to all of the family members that have lost loved ones, not just over the weekend, but since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton reflects on seven COVID-19 deaths in Hopkins County this weekend alone.

With less than half the county vaccinated, Cotton says if you’ve had doubts about it, it’s not too late.

“For those that have been very skeptical of the vaccine because it hasn’t been FDA approved, the Pfizer vaccine has now been FDA approved,” Cotton said.

Cotton says he’s made the choice for he and his family to get vaccinated because of the data. And according to that data, most COVID patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

“Statistics just in the hospitalizations alone should show that the vaccination is keeping you out of the hospital, and/or it’s keeping you off of the ventilator and ICU,” Cotton said.

The Hopkins County Health Department posted on Facebook, pleading with residents to do their part to protect themselves, and to keep more people from dying.

“I get it, I see both sides of the story, but at the end of the day my wife and I are vaccinated because we don’t want to end up in the hospital with severe complications,” Cotton said.

Hopkins county health officials say of the seven that lost their lives to COVID-19, one of them was as young as their early 40s.

