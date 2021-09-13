Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins Co: Seven weekend COVID-19 deaths

By Lesya Feinstein and Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County health officials reported seven COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

“The first thing we need to do is send our condolences to all of the family members that have lost loved ones, not just over the weekend, but since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton reflects on seven COVID-19 deaths in Hopkins County this weekend alone.

With less than half the county vaccinated, Cotton says if you’ve had doubts about it, it’s not too late.

“For those that have been very skeptical of the vaccine because it hasn’t been FDA approved, the Pfizer vaccine has now been FDA approved,” Cotton said.

Cotton says he’s made the choice for he and his family to get vaccinated because of the data. And according to that data, most COVID patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

“Statistics just in the hospitalizations alone should show that the vaccination is keeping you out of the hospital, and/or it’s keeping you off of the ventilator and ICU,” Cotton said.

The Hopkins County Health Department posted on Facebook, pleading with residents to do their part to protect themselves, and to keep more people from dying.

“I get it, I see both sides of the story, but at the end of the day my wife and I are vaccinated because we don’t want to end up in the hospital with severe complications,” Cotton said.

Hopkins county health officials say of the seven that lost their lives to COVID-19, one of them was as young as their early 40s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Sarah Frederick and Angela Ward
Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.
Dispatch: Crews called to report of boat sinking in Ohio River

Latest News

Katie Ernst and her late boyfriend Tony Douglas, who passed away in August due to complications...
Tell City woman loses boyfriend and mother to COVID-19
Hopkins Co: Seven weekend COVID-19 deaths
Hopkins Co: Seven weekend COVID-19 deaths
Vanderburgh Co. Board of Health puts out ‘call to action’ to get vaccinated
Vanderburgh Co. Board of Health puts out ‘call to action’ to get vaccinated
Memorial Hospital postponing surgeries amid COVID-19 surge
Memorial Hospital postponing surgeries amid COVID-19 surge