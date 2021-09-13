Gov. Beshear holds briefing on Covid-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held another briefing on Covid-19 in Kentucky Monday.

You can watch that here:

Beshear says Kentucky has already lost about 8,000 people to Covid and the virus is as bad as it has ever been during the pandemic. He also urged people to talk with their loved ones about getting the vaccine.

Beshear says Bowling Green has been hit hard by Covid and brought two nurses to speak about their situation at the Bowling Green hospital .

Alicia Hume, Clinical Outcomes Specialist at The Medical Center at Bowling Green Emergency Hospital says they are seeing more unvaccinated patients and younger aged patients. Hume also says those patients are more sick than those who are vaccinated.

Melissa Gilpin, Clinical Educator at Medical Center at Bowling Green Emergency Hospital says they are struggling to keep up the demand for taking care of Covid patients.

“We are overwhelmed and our staff is tired,” Gilpin says in reference to keeping up with Covid patients.

Beshear says 69% of Kentucky hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.

