Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear holds briefing on Covid-19

(J:\Raycom LIM4\NewsOpens\FRANCHISE OPEN_text.wav | WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held another briefing on Covid-19 in Kentucky Monday.

You can watch that here:

Beshear says Kentucky has already lost about 8,000 people to Covid and the virus is as bad as it has ever been during the pandemic. He also urged people to talk with their loved ones about getting the vaccine.

Beshear says Bowling Green has been hit hard by Covid and brought two nurses to speak about their situation at the Bowling Green hospital .

Alicia Hume, Clinical Outcomes Specialist at The Medical Center at Bowling Green Emergency Hospital says they are seeing more unvaccinated patients and younger aged patients. Hume also says those patients are more sick than those who are vaccinated.

Melissa Gilpin, Clinical Educator at Medical Center at Bowling Green Emergency Hospital says they are struggling to keep up the demand for taking care of Covid patients.

“We are overwhelmed and our staff is tired,” Gilpin says in reference to keeping up with Covid patients.

Beshear says 69% of Kentucky hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Toddler hit by car, seriously hurt in Evansville
The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Former Spencer Co. trustee, clerk facing theft, official misconduct charges
Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.
Dispatch: Crews called to report of boat sinking in Ohio River

Latest News

Memorial Hospital postponing some surgeries amid COVID-19 surge
The Kentucky National Guard plans to expand its hospital support mission by activating 310...
National Guard expected Monday in Ohio Co., Ky
Indiana COVID-19
Vanderburgh Co. Board of Health puts out ‘call to action’ to get vaccinated
Matthew Hayko
Spencer Co. jury convicts man of child molesting