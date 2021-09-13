Former officials facing theft, misconduct charges in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested two former Spencer County officials following an investigation into multiple allegations.

According to ISP officials, state troopers were asked to look into allegations against former Spencer County Luce Township Trustee Sarah Frederick and Trustee’s Clerk Angela Ward.

After a lengthy investigation, warrants were issued for Frederick and Ward on Thursday.

Both are facing several charges, including theft and official misconduct.

