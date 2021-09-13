Birthday Club
Civic Theater set to reopen Friday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since last March, the Civic Theater is reopening it’s doors Friday.

Officials say through donations and grants the theater was able to put on shows once again.

Officials also say the reopen comes with some major changes. People will be asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, and audience members will be seated by an usher to guarantee proper social distancing.

Artistic Director, Kevin Roach says, “We are presenting the show ‘Nunsence’, Which is a show Civic has done in the past, and its subsequent sequels and people have loved it. And we have felt that that was probably the best show to come back with. A fun, just hilarious show, and we spent a lot of time cleaning out the theater and getting it ready.”

