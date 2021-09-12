Warm and sunny Monday, rain returns midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Smoke from wildfires out west has once again blown across much of the country, including the Tri-State. It is not impacting our air quality at this time, but it does leave what would normally be a clear blue sky looking a little hazy.

Our temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a warm breeze from the south-southwest. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Monday morning under clear skies.

Monday will be another warm and sunny day. It will not be as breezy as Sunday, but our wind will still be coming from the south-southwest at around 5 to 10 mph, continuing the flow of warm air up into the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will still be mostly sunny, but we will start to see more clouds, and a few showers are possible, mainly in the evening and overnight hours, as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

That cold front will bring us mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Wednesday. It will also drop our high temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Some of that rain may carry over into Thursday, but we will start to see a little more sunshine, and our temperatures will rebound a couple degrees into the mid 80s.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas that developed in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. It is expected to hit Texas Monday into Tuesday, then linger over eastern Texas through Thursday, bringing more than a foot of rain to parts of the state. Right now, it looks like that system will fizzle out before ever reaching this far north, but it will introduce some tropical moisture into the atmosphere that could feed some isolated rain chances here in the Tri-State this weekend.

