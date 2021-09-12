Birthday Club
EPD: Medical-related issue causes driver to roll into house(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver is dead after suffering a medical-related issue while driving on Sunday morning.

According to the Evansville Police Department, this incident happened on the 2100 block of Pollack Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Officers say the driver pulled over on the road for a medical-related issue, before accelerating and rolling into a house.

Police tell 14 News the driver of the car died, but no one else was hurt and the house was vacant.

Officers say they do not believe anything suspicious occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.

