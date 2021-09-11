Birthday Club
Watch: Henderson Fire Department holds 20th 9/11 anniversary ceremony

9/11 ceremony at Henderson Fire Dept.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department’s annual 9/11 ceremony starts at 8 a.m.

[Previous: Henderson Fire Department set for its 9/11 remembrance ceremony]

The ceremony honors the firefighters who died in the World Trade Center attack.

Firefighter Nicholas Mangarella is the guest speaker.

He was at Ground Zero shortly after the north tower fell 20 years ago.

He spent eight days helping in the search for victims.

