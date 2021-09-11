Watch: Henderson Fire Department holds 20th 9/11 anniversary ceremony

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department’s annual 9/11 ceremony starts at 8 a.m.

The ceremony honors the firefighters who died in the World Trade Center attack.

Firefighter Nicholas Mangarella is the guest speaker.

He was at Ground Zero shortly after the north tower fell 20 years ago.

He spent eight days helping in the search for victims.

