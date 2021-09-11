Tri-State commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several events were held Saturday in honor of 9/11.
We told you about the prayer service at the Stacey Peak Memorial in Tell City.
At 10:48 a.m., Stacey’s name was read during the 9/11 ceremony in New York.
Also, in Perry County, firefighters climbed 2,071 steps in full gear
Henderson firefighters held a ceremony earlier Saturday morning. It was in front of their 9/11 memorial, which displays some of the metal from the towers.
Some Princeton Police Officers ran a 5K to honor fallen heroes.
Ohio Township Firefighters displayed a large U.S. flag at Deaconess Gateway in remembrance of the attacks.
Many other events were held in the Tri-State and across the country.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.