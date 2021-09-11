Birthday Club
Tri-State commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

Ohio Township waves flag for 9/11(Ohio Township Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several events were held Saturday in honor of 9/11.

We told you about the prayer service at the Stacey Peak Memorial in Tell City.

At 10:48 a.m., Stacey’s name was read during the 9/11 ceremony in New York.

Also, in Perry County, firefighters climbed 2,071 steps in full gear

Henderson firefighters held a ceremony earlier Saturday morning. It was in front of their 9/11 memorial, which displays some of the metal from the towers.

Some Princeton Police Officers ran a 5K to honor fallen heroes.

Ohio Township Firefighters displayed a large U.S. flag at Deaconess Gateway in remembrance of the attacks.

Many other events were held in the Tri-State and across the country.

