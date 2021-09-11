Birthday Club
Tri-State citizens share memories and reflections on 9/11 attacks

By Brady Williams and Jackie Monroe
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks that permanently changed American life.

Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001.

The first commercial airplane crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center while half of the country was still asleep.

“I was installing a floor in a church in southern Illinois,” Evansville resident Cory Garrison said.

Many woke up to watch the second plane hit the other tower, and then learned about another plane hitting the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

A fourth plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers fought back against the hijackers.

“I was just baffled,” Amanda Johnston said. “I didn’t know what to expect and what the aftermath would be.”

20 years later, Tri-State residents remember the shock and the grief, as well as the sense of overwhelming loss.

For some, the sadness still lingers.

“It was a little sobering because it was just real, it hit home,” Garrison said.

So does the resolve to make sure the world remembers what happened, and those who were lost on that tragic day.

