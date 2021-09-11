Traffic Alert: Semi in ditch blocks part of Hwy 231 in Dubois. Co.

Birthday Club
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say there is a temporary road closure on Highway 231 Saturday morning.

It’s at the intersection of 600 N.

Deputies say a semi is partially in a ditch, and there is only one lane of travel until further notice.

They ask drivers to take another route if possible.

