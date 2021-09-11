Sunny, hot and breezy Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have had almost no clouds today, but we still haven’t exactly had clear blue skies. Smoke from wildfires out west has once again spread into our region, leaving our skies rather hazy. However, that smoke has not reached a dangerous level or mixed into the lower levels of the atmosphere in a way that would impact our air quality.

As expected, we had a few very spotty showers from about midnight Friday night until about 6 this morning, but the radar has been clear the rest of the day. Our temperatures climbed into the mid 80s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a warm breeze from the south-southwest.

We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning under clear skies.

Sunday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. It will still be rather breezy Sunday with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. That breeze is pushing the warmer air up into the Tri-State, but it will also help keep the heat from feeling too stifling.

Monday will also be hot and full of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

By Tuesday, we start to see a few more clouds and a slight chance of rain, mainly in the evening and overnight hours, as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. However, that warm air will still be flowing in from the southwest, so our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

That cold front will move into the Tri-State Wednesday, bringing us scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Some of that rain may also carry over into Thursday. Our high temperatures will also drop back into the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week, which is seasonable for this time of year.

We are keeping a close eye on an unorganized system around Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. As that moves over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely strengthen into a tropical cyclone over the next couple days and could bring some strong winds and heavy rain to Texas and Louisiana. Depending on the track, that system could bring some rain our way late in the week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding what exactly that system will do, so check back over the next couple of days for more updates.

