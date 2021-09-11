Sign war in Madisonville is the wholesome thing we needed

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A sign war started Wednesday in Madisonville, and it’s safe to say it’s really taken off.

It started with a sign from Clements Jewelers, which is a across the street from a gym.

The sign said “Choose diamonds over dumbbells,” and was posted with the caption, “Don’t mind us, just trying to start a friendly sign war.”

The gym, Workout Anytime, responded with “Get gains over chains.”

Soon after, more businesses chimed in.

Hadassah Hair Studio’s sign read “Hairsylists are a girl’s best friend,” followed by Falcon Creek Boutique with “No bangs, no chains, no gains, but we do have lots of baby thangs.”

In all, there have been at least 50 signs from businesses around town who are joining in the #signwars.

Chancey McMillen has compiled them in a post. She says she’s adding more as she sees them.

