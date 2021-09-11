Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Otters get Crucial Win over Crushers, to stay in Playoff Contention

Evansville hosts Lake Erie again tomorrow at 6:35
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts(Evansville Otters)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After seven scoreless innings, the Evansville Otters outscored the Lake Erie Crushers 3-2 in the eighth inning Friday, leading to a win and keeping the Otters in the hunt for the postseason.

Right-handed pitchers Ryan O’Reilly for Evansville and Ean Walda for Lake Erie went toe-to-toe in their performances on the mound Friday.

Both only allowed a single hit each through the first three innings.

O’Reilly retired 11 straight at one point going into the fifth inning with one out.

Through five innings, the two starters had given up only a combined four hits.

Even though Walda was removed after five innings, the game remained scoreless through seven innings.

Both pitching staffs remained strong with runners on or bases-loaded in multiple circumstances.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the final decisions. Evansville’s O’Reilly went 7.2 innings with seven strikeouts, while Lake Erie’s Walda made it through five innings with five strikeouts.

With a bullpen game in the eighth and still scoreless, the Crushers had the first offensive blow. Lake Erie scored two runs; one on an Otters’ defensive miscue, and the second on an RBI single by Steve Passatempo.

Down 2-0, the Otters were not fazed in the bottom of the eighth.

With the bases loaded, Gary Mattis put the ball to force the Lake Erie defense to make a play, and the Crushers’ defense committed an error to make it a one-run game.

Then Josh Allen gave the Otters a 3-2 lead with a two-RBI single to score Andrew Penner and Elijah MacNamee.

Evansville’s Logan Sawyer closed out the win for his league-leading 24th save of the season.

Lake Erie reliever Daniel Kight took the loss.

Following Friday’s games, the Otters remain a half game back of the Florence Y’alls after their win Friday night.

The Otters and Crushers meet again Saturday from Bosse Field at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigates inmate death at Hopkins Co.
KSP investigating inmate death at Hopkins Co. Jail
Man vandalizes signs
Vandal caught on camera in Newburgh
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Mater Dei vs. Memorial
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Mater Dei vs. Memorial
Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools
Federal employees will have to be vaccinated under a new executive order.
President Biden imposes stronger vaccine rules that will likely reach Tri-State businesses

Latest News

Jeffersonville (1-1) vs. Mount Vernon (3-0) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 4: Jeffersonville vs. Mt. Vernon
Tell City (2-1) vs. North Posey (3-0) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 4: Tell City vs. North Posey
Boyle County (2-1) vs. Henderson County (2-0) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 4: Boyle Co. vs. Henderson Co.
Owensboro Catholic (0-3) vs. Owensboro (2-1) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 4: Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro
Harrison (0-3) vs. Castle (2-1) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 4: Harrison vs. Castle