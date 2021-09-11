Birthday Club
ISP: 5 teens hurt when car rolls during Spencer Co. crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a serious crash in Spencer County.

Troopers say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 62 near 1050 E., just outside of Saint Meinrad.

Troopers say they found a black Toyota passenger car in a corn field with extensive damage. 

They say a seventeen-year-old passenger had been ejected during the crash, and our other juveniles had various serious injuries.  All were taken to surrounding hospitals.

Troopers believe the Toyota was westbound on State Road 62 and tried to pass a slower vehicle. 

When the driver began making the pass, approaching traffic caused the driver to steer back into the westbound lane.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected and went off of the north side of the roadway into the embankment where it rolled at least two times.

State Road 62 was closed for approximately two and a half hours.

Officials believe speed is a factor, and drug and alcohol tests on the driver are pending.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

