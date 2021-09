HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatchers say crews have been called to a report of a Jon boat sinking in the river.

They say it’s about two miles up river from Angle Mounds.

It happened before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

They’ve been told everyone is out safely.

Warrick County Dispatchers say their crews have been called to help.

