Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Country music star Blake Shelton dazzles fans with performance at Ford Center

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center was at near capacity as country music singer Blake Shelton made a stop to perform at the venue on Friday night.

This concert was a part of Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour.”

The show included performances by Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

14 News talked with several fans who all shared the same sentiment.

“It’s awesome to get out, mingle, be around people again,” Amanda Schulz, a fan of Shelton’s said. “It’s awesome.”

Masks were required for entry to the concert.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigates inmate death at Hopkins Co.
KSP investigating inmate death at Hopkins Co. Jail
Man vandalizes signs
Vandal caught on camera in Newburgh
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Mater Dei vs. Memorial
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Mater Dei vs. Memorial
Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools
Federal employees will have to be vaccinated under a new executive order.
President Biden imposes stronger vaccine rules that will likely reach Tri-State businesses

Latest News

The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center hosted a conservative rally on Friday.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.
Country music star Blake Shelton dazzles fans with performance at Ford Center
Country music star Blake Shelton dazzles fans with performance at Ford Center
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People Reunion’ in Muhlenberg Co.
Hundreds gather for ‘We The People Reunion’ in Muhlenberg Co.
New Barcade opening downtown Evansville
New Barcade opening in downtown Evansville