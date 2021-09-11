Country music star Blake Shelton dazzles fans with performance at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center was at near capacity as country music singer Blake Shelton made a stop to perform at the venue on Friday night.

This concert was a part of Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour.”

The show included performances by Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

14 News talked with several fans who all shared the same sentiment.

“It’s awesome to get out, mingle, be around people again,” Amanda Schulz, a fan of Shelton’s said. “It’s awesome.”

Masks were required for entry to the concert.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.