Vandal caught on camera in Newburgh

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh counseling service was hit by a vandal, and it was caught on camera.

It happened at Anchored By Hope on Old 261 around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

The sign for the business, as well as a Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ sign, were spray painted by a man in a white hat and green shirt.

Man vandalizes signs
Man vandalizes signs
Man vandalizes signs
Man vandalizes signs(Anchored By Hope, LLC)

The owner says the signs are already being replaced.

“We won’t back down in fighting for those who need us to show up,” said the owner.

She asks anyone with information to contact Anchored by Hope or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

