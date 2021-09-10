Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Mater Dei vs. Memorial

Birthday Club
Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei and Memorial are set to resume their crosstown rivalry in the Touchdown Live Game of the Week on Friday night.

The kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Viewers can see the game live on WFIE.

You can also watch in the video below:

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

The 2021 schedule for Touchdown Live Game of the Week is listed below:

  • Week 7 - (10/1/21) - Vincennes vs North (Streaming)
  • Week 8 - (10/8/21) - Castle vs Central (Streaming)
  • Week 9 - (10/15/21) - Memorial vs Castle (Streaming)

